Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi One-Month Teaser Released

✖

Star Wars fans have waited nearly 17 years for Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the long wait is finally coming to an end. The actor is returning for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is officially one month away. Recently, it was announced that the new show's premiere date was being pushed back by two days, and Star Wars is now celebrating the fact that the new date is coming up.

"In one month, experience #ObiWanKenobi, a limited series, streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus," the official Twitter account for the new series shared. The little video teases a rough go for the beloved Jedi. You can check it out below:

Not only will Obi-Wan Kenobi feature the return of McGregor, but also Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Earlier this year, McGregor spoke to Forbes and teased flashback scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor shared. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.