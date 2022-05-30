Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Villain Reflects on Being Immersed in the World of the Series

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend has been unabashedly enthusiastic about joining the Star Wars universe in the Disney+ series. Recently, he's gushed about being among the first to wield one of the Insquisitorious' spinning lightsabers in live-action. He also expressed excitement over how the series may connect to other works of Star Wars fiction. He shared more of that excitement at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, where Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes screened for fans ahead of their Disney+ premiere. Friend spoke to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis on the event's red carpet. He talked about the state of the Star Wars galaxy when Obi-Wan Kenobi's story takes place and how the Grand Inquisitor fits into it.

"At this point in the timeline, the Jedi are almost all but wiped out," Friend says. "It's a pretty bleak time in the galaxy and the inquisitors are hunting down the last few remaining ones and I'm in charge of them, reporting directly to Darth Vader, with a double-edged lightsaber."

Having arguably the most iconic villain in popular culture as a boss can't be easy. Friend described what it's like reporting to Lord Vader, both as an actor and for the Grand Inquisitor.

"It's pretty wild and I can't give you too many details, but as I said, the inquisitor does report directly to him, so you can imagine they do have some interaction," Friend says. "I can't go into the details, but you know, Deb chow, our director, really was amazing about creating the feeling that you got as a kid when you watch the movies. The Darth Vader theme would sometimes play, which does make you go, 'Okay, this is real."

Friend shares the screen with Ewan McGregor in the new series as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Those two actors' lightsaber duels remain highlights of the Star Wars prequel trilogy decades after release. Friend spoke to wielding a lightsaber alongside two living Star Wars legends.

"Just holding the thing is an incredible moment because you do feel a -- I mean it sounds silly maybe -- but sort of a power that is surging through it," he says. "It is a very iconic weapon, and unfortunately I can't give you any more details than that."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+. Its third episode debuts on Wednesday.