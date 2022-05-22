Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Might Have Just Teased Jedi: Fallen Order Crossover

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend seems excited about joining the Star Wars universe. The prospect of crossing over with other Star Wars properties, including games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, may have something to do with it. Friend recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about bringing the Grand Inquisitor into live-action for the first time. He seemed excited to be the first to use an Insquistor-style lightsaber. He also talked about the crossover potential. Fans know that the Grand Inquisitor survives until the time of Star Wars Rebels. They may also know that the Inquisitorious is involved in Jedi: Fallen Order. Friend mentioning games in his talk of crossover possibilities will likely perk up some Star Wars fans' ears.

"Well, it's a really good point because one of the things I'm loving about seeing the Star Wars universe unfold and expand is that crossover thing," Friend said when asked about future appearances as the Grand Inquisitor. "It's seeing characters who are in a limited world, are crossing over into a movie or back into a game, even. And I think that the characters are so thoroughly created and so exciting to watch that the world lends itself to that sort of crossover."

He continued, "So I would be completely open to it. I loved playing the part and would love to see what happened if he were to interact. Or, if you read his kind of timeline, there are some really fascinating things where he is turned into a hologram, and he decides to jump to his own death because he says that there's some things that are worse than death, referencing Vader's punishment. And obviously our period doesn't cover that. So if they decide to explore that, I would think that would be pretty thrilling."

Fans have wondered if Jedi: Fallen Order's hero, Cal Kestis, would appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The two stories do occur during the same era. That's something of which Ewan McGregor previously hinted that director Deborah Chow is well aware. Whether Cal's brief appearance in Star Wars: Brotherhood foreshadows a live-action debut remains to be seen.

What do you think? Would you like to see Cal Kestis in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Friday with two episodes on Disney+. New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+ after that.