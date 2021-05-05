Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Shows Off Lightsaber Training

✖

May the 4th might officially be over, but the love for various aspects of the Star Wars universe is still going strong. In addition to all of the existing franchise installments, Star Wars has plenty more movies and Disney+ TV shows on the way, including the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series announced its full ensemble cast last year, and fans have been eager to see exactly how these new players factor into the franchise. Among them is The Queen's Gambit breakout star Moses Ingram, who recently took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a video of her training with a lightsaber.

While the name and details of Ingram's character hasn't been announced, the idea that she's training with a lightsaber has definitely already intrigued the fandom, with many wondering if she could be portraying another member of the Jedi or maybe even an Inquisitor.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will also see the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular character, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie have all also joined the series in currently unknown roles.

Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said in a statement to StarWars.com when his appearance on the series was first announced. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.