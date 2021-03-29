Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reveals Full Cast, Announces Production Start Date

✖

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars show's full cast has been revealed, along with the show's production start date. The series stars Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master he played in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, continuing the story of "Old Ben" into the Galactic Empire era, taking place 10 years after Obi-Wan's dramatic duel with his former padawan Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen also returns in the series, not as Anakin Skywalker but as Darth Vader, Lord of the Sith, who Anakin became after his fall to the dark side of the Force. The series begins filming in April.

The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, directs this special event series.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Fans have seen McGregor getting into shape to reprise his role as the Jedi master. He also teased that production would start soon, though the reports preceding the production start were all over the place.

"We start making it in the late spring and we're gonna be shooting it here in L.A. and not -- it's so funny, every week, there's a new report," McGregor recently said. "My dad was sending me links, saying, 'I thought you were shooting it in L.A.' because there's another tabloid expose that we're shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we're meant to be making it in Boston and then we're meant to be making it, no, it wasn't Boston, it was Boston, England. But we're not. We're shooting it in L.A.

"We're shooting it much in the way The Mandalorian series was shot. We're using some of that technology," he continued. "I really liked it and I liked the format of it. I liked the Western nature of it, it's an old-fashioned TV Western. It's brilliant."

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold are executive producers on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Carmen Cuba is the casting director.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+. It is one of several Star Wars live-action shows following The Mandalorian's footsteps onto the streaming service. Others include the Ahsoka Tano series, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, the Rogue One prequel Andor, a Lando Calrissian series, and The Acolyte, plus several animated shows.