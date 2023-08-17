Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Deborah Chow Reveals Biggest Challenge of Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi hit Disney+ last year, and it recently score five Emmy nominations. The Star Wars series is up for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. Recently, the show's costume designer, Suttirat Anne Larlarb, talked about bringing back Darth Vader, and she's not the only nominated person involved with the series who has been talking about the creative process. Deborah Chow, who directed Obi-Wan and served as one of the executive producers, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed the most challenging thing about making the show was figuring out a story that would fit into two extremely well-known and beloved trilogies.

"That was the biggest challenge of the whole project, and that's also why it had gone through so much development," Chow explained. "You're between two trilogies with these huge, iconic characters. Everybody knows what happened to them, before and after, and you're starting with a character where the public perception is that he should be sitting on that rock for 20 years. But those 20 years [between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope] had so much to explore on an emotional level."

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Get a Season 2?

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy attended Star Wars Celebration earlier this year and spoke with ComicBook.com about the upcoming return of Daisy Ridley as Rey and how she chooses which Star Wars movies to make. During the event, Kennedy also talked to Variety about the possibility of a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show featured the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role. While the show was originally meant to be a limited series, Kennedy isn't counting out the possibility of another season.

"That is not an active development," Kennedy explained. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

When Are The 2023 Emmys?

It was recently announced that the upcoming Emmys have been delayed to 2024 due to the SAG and WGA strikes. The Primetime Emmys will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX. Additionally, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

