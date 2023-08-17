Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases Ewan McGregor Has Season 2 Ideas

Should Lucasfilm want to do another round of episodes for Obi-Wan Kenobi, series lead Ewan McGregor has no shortage of ideas. In a recent interview, Obi-Wan helmer Deborah Chow said that while the show was initially written as a limited series, McGregor immediately started to think up plans for Season Two the moment the cameras stopped rolling on the first batch of episodes.

"You always think you're going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there," Chow said in a spotlight with THR. "It's always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There's another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don't think it's off the board. It is a 'never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

Will we see more seasons of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

While Chow says Mcgregor has plenty of ideas, she remains steadfast in the idea of the show being a limited series, especially with how difficult it was to make with a timeframe set between two film trilogies.

"That was the biggest challenge of the whole project, and that's also why it had gone through so much development," she told the trade. "You're between two trilogies with these huge, iconic characters. Everybody knows what happened to them, before and after, and you're starting with a character where the public perception is that he should be sitting on that rock for 20 years. But those 20 years [between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope] had so much to explore on an emotional level."

Further complicating the issue is the fact Chow is nominated for an Emmy Award for Obi-Wan in the Best Limited Series or Anthology Category. Studios often submit shows for the category once they're certain no more seasons will be ordered.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said of the Jedi Master on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast earlier this year. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series."

The first season of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.