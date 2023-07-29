Star Wars Finally Confirms Identity of Temuera Morrison's Mysterious Obi-Wan Kenobi Character

Temuera Morrison has been a major part of the Star Wars universe ever since he played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones back in 2002. Jango Fett may have died in the film, but with countless characters sharing his face, Morrison has been able to show up in other projects. Not only did he play more clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, but he recently starred as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and even made a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a discarded clone. In the new book, Star Wars: Dawn of the Republic: Visual Guide, more details have emerged about the clone seen in the Obi-Wan series (via The Direct).

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Morrison's cameo was credited as "Veteran Clone Trooper," but the visual guide says his character is named Nax. You can read the guide's description of Nax here: "Downtrodden in the streets of Daiyu is the clone trooper Nax, a veteran of many battlefields, including Teth, Cristophsis, and Umbara, he was removed from the frontlines after extensive injuries. Rapidly declining from age acceleration and neglect, Nax asks passers-by for credits."

"That was the best part of the whole Obi-Wan Kenobi show!" Morrison previously joked when talking to Total Film (via SFF Gazette). "I'm joking. I really enjoyed that. Playing around in their storyline and their timezone – things are changing. I'm representing all that clone army that are no longer around anymore."

"It was a wonderful opportunity to pop in there and see what they're doing across the room from where we were," he added. "That came in handy, it worked out quite good to make a little cameo. I enjoyed working with Ewan again, going back to Attack of the Clones. We did all that [puts on clone character's voice], 'Hey, you! You came to see me and this army,' and all that stuff. It was a wonderful time."

When Will Temuera Morrison Return To Star Wars?

It's still unclear if Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is getting a second season or when the fan-favorite bounty hunter will make another appearance, The actor recently claimed that there have been some "cutbacks" happening behind the scenes at The Walt Disney Company that could be impacting Boba Fett's future. The actor was last seen in the franchise making a brief cameo in Season 3 of The Mandalorian as a former clone trooper.

"I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as 'Disney' now, too," Morrison shared at the SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia, per MSN. "So it's one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, 'Oh, look we're having a few changes. We're having a few cutbacks.' And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it's no good trying to negotiate any more money that's for sure. So we'll see what happens."

Stay tuned fore more updates about Star Wars.