The Mandalorian Fans Are Wishing Plo Koon Had Been Surprise Cameo Rather Than Luke Skywalker

Star Wars has released a new featurette on Disney+, which looks behind the scenes of director Peyton Reed's epic season 2 finale to The Mandalorian. That featurette, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, revealed some concept art that showed how Reed and co. used concept artwork of Jedi Master Plo Koon to hide Luke Skywalker's cameo. Well, just as we predicted in our report on Plo Koon's faux cameo in The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are having a hard time accepting this bait-and-switch move.

Plo Koon died tragically at the end of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, as his aircraft was shot down by his own clone troopers during the execution of Order 66. So, the notion that there was even a false thought about bringing Plo Koon back in a big twist reveal for The Mandalorian has understandably triggered some fans - as you can see below: