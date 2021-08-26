The Mandalorian Fans Are Wishing Plo Koon Had Been Surprise Cameo Rather Than Luke Skywalker

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars has released a new featurette on Disney+, which looks behind the scenes of director Peyton Reed's epic season 2 finale to The Mandalorian. That featurette, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, revealed some concept art that showed how Reed and co. used concept artwork of Jedi Master Plo Koon to hide Luke Skywalker's cameo. Well, just as we predicted in our report on Plo Koon's faux cameo in The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are having a hard time accepting this bait-and-switch move.

Plo Koon died tragically at the end of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, as his aircraft was shot down by his own clone troopers during the execution of Order 66. So, the notion that there was even a false thought about bringing Plo Koon back in a big twist reveal for The Mandalorian has understandably triggered some fans - as you can see below:

Would've Flipped A Table

In case you were wondering just how much love there is for Plo Koon out there in the Star Wars fandom... 

prevnext

This Man The GOAT

A lot of Star Wars fans may not have any idea just how great Jedi Master Plo Koon is. 

prevnext

Filoni Did It

Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels guru Dave Filoni helped transform Plo Koon from a bit character to a full-blown fan-fave Jedi hero. And since he's involved with The Mandalorian too... you can see the connection. 

prevnext

Who Wants Him Back

Who wants to see Plo Koon back in the Star Wars Universe? Then this is the chat thread for you! 

prevnext

How Plo Koon Survived

Star Wars has done crazier things to explain how a character returned from the dead (See: Palpatine). 

prevnext

He's Just So Cool

'Nuff Said. 

prevnext
0comments

A Next Hope

There's still room for Plo Koon to make a return to the Star Wars Universe in a future project. And the Ahsoka series would be a lovely full-circle turn place for it to happen. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of