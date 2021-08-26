The Mandalorian Fans Are Wishing Plo Koon Had Been Surprise Cameo Rather Than Luke Skywalker
Star Wars has released a new featurette on Disney+, which looks behind the scenes of director Peyton Reed's epic season 2 finale to The Mandalorian. That featurette, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, revealed some concept art that showed how Reed and co. used concept artwork of Jedi Master Plo Koon to hide Luke Skywalker's cameo. Well, just as we predicted in our report on Plo Koon's faux cameo in The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are having a hard time accepting this bait-and-switch move.
Plo Koon died tragically at the end of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, as his aircraft was shot down by his own clone troopers during the execution of Order 66. So, the notion that there was even a false thought about bringing Plo Koon back in a big twist reveal for The Mandalorian has understandably triggered some fans - as you can see below:
Would've Flipped A Table
Look, I'm happy we got Luke Skywalker in the season two finale of 'The Mandalorian'. But, I also would've absolutely screamed at the top of my lungs and flipped a table if they went with Plo Koon. 🤣 #DisneyGallery pic.twitter.com/7LBeLnjJlF— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 25, 2021
In case you were wondering just how much love there is for Plo Koon out there in the Star Wars fandom...
This Man The GOAT
Just thinking about the Clone Wars scene where Plo Koon found Ahsoka. pic.twitter.com/3tqGvLa75G— Geeky Waffle Network (@Geeky_Waffle) August 25, 2021
A lot of Star Wars fans may not have any idea just how great Jedi Master Plo Koon is.
Filoni Did It
It's Dave Filoni, of course he'd say Plo Koon 😂 https://t.co/7QfebSTYSm— Star Wars Fan 327 (@StarWarsFan_327) August 25, 2021
Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels guru Dave Filoni helped transform Plo Koon from a bit character to a full-blown fan-fave Jedi hero. And since he's involved with The Mandalorian too... you can see the connection.
Who Wants Him Back
Anyone else want Plo Koon to have survived his crash on Cato Neimoidia and be around for The Mandalorian!#StarWars #PloKoon #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Morpe7OxNj— Iain (@starwarsiain) August 25, 2021
Who wants to see Plo Koon back in the Star Wars Universe? Then this is the chat thread for you!
How Plo Koon Survived
"would be impossible for the jedi at the end to be plo koon he's dead" well just say he survived out of sexiness and creator favoritism it's ok all of us would accept it anyways— luna ⌖ (@JETIICROSSHAIR) August 25, 2021
Star Wars has done crazier things to explain how a character returned from the dead (See: Palpatine).
He's Just So Cool
just think Plo Koon is cool 💫 pic.twitter.com/91tyr1yFkr— Nerdist (@nerdist) August 25, 2021
'Nuff Said.
A Next Hope
Plo Koon is alive and I believe this will be revealed in the Ahsoka series pic.twitter.com/dlQjwbi7mV— Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) August 26, 2021
There's still room for Plo Koon to make a return to the Star Wars Universe in a future project. And the Ahsoka series would be a lovely full-circle turn place for it to happen.