Star Wars: New Poe Dameron Book to Explore the Early Years of the Pilot

Of the many gifts the Star Wars sequel trilogy gave us, one of the biggest was Poe Dameron, whose life before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be explored in the all-new young adult novel Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall, written by Alex Segura. While various other mediums have attempted to shed light on the character apart from what we saw in the films, this new book will explore the character as a teenager and his brushes with the Resistance that ultimately led him to become one of the most skilled, and most cocky, pilots in the galaxy. Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall hits shelves on August 4th.

Polygon confirmed the news, detailing the book, “It’s been a few years since Poe’s mother, who was a pilot for the Rebellion, passed away, and Poe and his father have had more and more trouble connecting. Not sure what he wants to do with his life, teenage Poe runs away from home to find adventure, and to figure out what kind of man he is meant to be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, audiences saw Poe reunite with the mysterious Zorii Bliss, igniting questions about Poe’s past. Author Segura teased that the novel will help solve some unanswered questions about the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga.

“I think Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss?” Segura confirmed to the outlet. “The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Lucasfilm clearly knew how many stories they could tell with the character, as he got the solo Star Wars: Poe Dameron series from Marvel Comics, exploring his adventures tangential to the sequel trilogy and past the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Earlier this year, a new volume of the Star Wars comic confirmed that Poe’s parents were integral components of the Rebel Alliance, whose adventures will continue in the series as it explores the events after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall hits shelves on August 4th.

Will you be picking up the book? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!