Saw Gerrera and Mon Mothma Face off in New ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Clip

The final season of Star Wars Rebels has a lot of ground to cover, and producer Dave Filoni promised the animated series would move at a neck-breaking pace in approaching the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and A New Hope.

Lucasfilm just released a clip for next week’s new episode, featuring the return of Saw Gerrera. The clip also teases the growing fracture between Saw (Forrest Whitaker) and the Rebel Alliance as seen in Rogue One.

The new episode, called “In the Name of the Rebellion,” Saw and Mon Mothma share some choice words over how their conflict with the Empire.

“So long as our allies in the Senate have hope of a peaceful resolution to this conflict,” Mothma begins, “I will not risk-“

“If you continue to allow this war to be fought on the Empire’s terms, NOT YOURS, you are going to lose,” Saw interrupts.

After questioning her abilities to lead, Mothma decries Saw’s tactics in his attempts to fight the Empire.

“You target civilians, kill those who surrender, break every rule of engagement,” Mothma says. “If we degrade ourselves to the Empire’s level, what will we become?”

“THERE SHE IS,” Saw replies. “That’s the leader the Rebellion needs! Where is that fire, that passion, when your people need it most!”

We’ve seen the relationship between Saw and the Rebel brass fray over the course of Rebels, but now we’re starting to see how it gets to the point of deterioration it’s at in Rogue One.

In the first Star Wars spinoff movie, Saw was considered a terrorist even by the standards of the Rebellion. He has grown paranoid and increasingly violent, torturing and interrogating people who are on his side.

Though he meets his demise in that movie, his influence on the Rebel Alliance persists as they become more and more desperate against the Imperial Army. It will be interesting to learn more about Saw’s impact on the Ghost crew and their allies when Star Wars Rebels airs this Monday on Disney XD.