Star Wars Rebels Trends as Fans Remember Series on Final Episode Anniversary

It has been four years since Star Wars Rebels ended with its final episode “Family Reunion – and Farewell.” Fans took to social media to celebrate over the weekend, praising what some consider to be the best animated Star Wars television series thus far. Rebels was the second such series, following Star Wars: The Clone Wars and continuing some of the story arcs from its predecessor. Ahsoka Tano returns in the series, aiding the nascent Rebel Alliance. Darth Maul also reemerges, blinding Kanan Jarrus and looking to settle his score with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thrawn makes the jump from old Legends expanded universe to new canon in this series, and even Darth Vader makes an appearance, dueling his old apprentice.

Star Wars Rebels also helped set the stage for Star Wars as live-action television. The series followed up on what happened to Mandalore after the Empire’s rise and showed the moment that Sabine gifted the Darksaber to Bo-Katan Kryze, which some Mandalorians believed spelled their doom, a plot leading directly into . It also left Ezra Bridger and Thrawn’s fates unclear, setting the stage for the upcoming .

But Star Wars Rebels was a good time in its own right, regardless of what it set up for later Star Wars storytellers, letting viewers get to know the makeshift family aboard the Ghost as they fought the good fight against the empire in the earliest days of the rebellion. Fans are remembering that this weekend. Keep reading to see what they’re saying.

Star Wars Rebels is streaming now on Disney+

