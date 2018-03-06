Internet Reacts to ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Finale

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels was filled with many moments fans are likely to discuss for years to come.

Whether it was the heartbreaking sacrifices, the enlightening reveals, or the adorable moments that fulfill you with hope, there was no shortage of epic scenes in the final episode of this fan-favorite animated series.

We got to see a glimpse of our characters after the both the Battle of Lothal AND the Battle of Endor, confirming some long-held fan theories, and possibly setting up the future of the animated Star Wars universe.

If your favorite character was Sabine, Hera, Ahsoka, Zeb, Ezra, or even Kanan, there’s likely a moment in this final episode that made you tear up just a bit.

Here’s what the fans are saying about the awesome series finale of Star Wars Rebels, but be warned, there are plenty of spoilers in here…

And this is why Thrawn is the Hannibal of Star Wars #StarWarsRebels — JZ-Gaming (@Jungoguy) March 6, 2018

Our LORD SIDIOUS!!!

he’s Returned to Save us From the Wretched Jedi!!!

And that Evil Ezra Bridger!!!#StarWarsRebelsFinale#StarWarsRebels

Happiest Kid Over 40+!!!

??? pic.twitter.com/5hc70wjsiG — Chris Xin, His Whyness (@BigBardoXin) March 6, 2018

“The Force isn’t a weapon.”



Gee, where have we heard that recently? Spoken again by a Jedi but instead to an Imperial or Sith, to a Scavenger, as A LESSON. Something most of those on the light side learned too late. #StarWarsRebels #TheLastJedi — Samantha (@SamDianeK) March 6, 2018

#StarWarsRebels is pulling me in all directions I don’t know what to feel at the moment. I’m going to miss the ghost crew. — Rich (@racerx8579) March 6, 2018

It’s canon that Rex was at the battle of Endor. He got to fight along two Skywalkers! #starwarsrebels pic.twitter.com/3cUHuU1DNI — GeekyGirlGab (@GeekyGirlGab) March 6, 2018

#StarWarsRebels ended as it lived: concerned not with fitting into @starwars lore, but doing what was in the best interests of its characters and the world it created. That ending was wholly satisfying, and my heart is full, and happy.



But also I’m crying a lot. — Danny Rivera (@dgrivera) March 6, 2018

Non-spoiler thoughts on #StarWarsRebels. I think it works better as a “set up” for something else rather than as a finale to Rebels itself. I was definitely pleased with certain character arcs too. It feels good to feel positive about something Star Wars again. — Chris McGuffin (@thecurseofchris) March 6, 2018

Spelled exactly like you’re hoping it is. ? #StarWarsRebels — Star Wars (@starwars) March 6, 2018

Yes, they’re talking about Hera and Kanan’s child, Jacen Syndulla!

