Internet Reacts to ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Finale

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels was filled with many moments fans are likely to discuss for years to come.
Whether it was the heartbreaking sacrifices, the enlightening reveals, or the adorable moments that fulfill you with hope, there was no shortage of epic scenes in the final episode of this fan-favorite animated series.
We got to see a glimpse of our characters after the both the Battle of Lothal AND the Battle of Endor, confirming some long-held fan theories, and possibly setting up the future of the animated Star Wars universe.
If your favorite character was Sabine, Hera, Ahsoka, Zeb, Ezra, or even Kanan, there’s likely a moment in this final episode that made you tear up just a bit.
Here’s what the fans are saying about the awesome series finale of Star Wars Rebels, but be warned, there are plenty of spoilers in here…
@Denean8
I love #StarWarsRebels!!! This awesome show has been a great part of my life… thank you and may the force be with you!!! @starwars @dave_filoni @vanmarshall @tiyasircar @iamtaylorgray @blumspew @DisneyXD— Denean?☠️? (@Denean8) March 6, 2018
@Jungoguy
And this is why Thrawn is the Hannibal of Star Wars #StarWarsRebels— JZ-Gaming (@Jungoguy) March 6, 2018
@BigBardoXin
Our LORD SIDIOUS!!!— Chris Xin, His Whyness (@BigBardoXin) March 6, 2018
he’s Returned to Save us From the Wretched Jedi!!!
And that Evil Ezra Bridger!!!#StarWarsRebelsFinale#StarWarsRebels
Happiest Kid Over 40+!!!
??? pic.twitter.com/5hc70wjsiG
@SamDianeK
“The Force isn’t a weapon.”— Samantha (@SamDianeK) March 6, 2018
Gee, where have we heard that recently? Spoken again by a Jedi but instead to an Imperial or Sith, to a Scavenger, as A LESSON. Something most of those on the light side learned too late. #StarWarsRebels #TheLastJedi
@racerx8579
#StarWarsRebels is pulling me in all directions I don’t know what to feel at the moment. I’m going to miss the ghost crew.— Rich (@racerx8579) March 6, 2018
@GeekyGirlGab
It’s canon that Rex was at the battle of Endor. He got to fight along two Skywalkers! #starwarsrebels pic.twitter.com/3cUHuU1DNI— GeekyGirlGab (@GeekyGirlGab) March 6, 2018
@dgrivera
#StarWarsRebels ended as it lived: concerned not with fitting into @starwars lore, but doing what was in the best interests of its characters and the world it created. That ending was wholly satisfying, and my heart is full, and happy.— Danny Rivera (@dgrivera) March 6, 2018
But also I’m crying a lot.
@thecurseofchris
Non-spoiler thoughts on #StarWarsRebels. I think it works better as a “set up” for something else rather than as a finale to Rebels itself. I was definitely pleased with certain character arcs too. It feels good to feel positive about something Star Wars again.— Chris McGuffin (@thecurseofchris) March 6, 2018
@starwars
Spelled exactly like you’re hoping it is. ? #StarWarsRebels— Star Wars (@starwars) March 6, 2018
Yes, they’re talking about Hera and Kanan’s child, Jacen Syndulla!
@dave_filoni
This is some of the crew that worked on #StarWarsRebels over the years. We wanted to thank you for all the support you have given us the last four seasons. Remember my friends, the Force will be with you, always. Now let us begin, again. pic.twitter.com/QQ6auXFavb— Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) March 6, 2018