Star Wars

Internet Reacts to ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Finale

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels was filled with many moments fans are likely to discuss for […]

By

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels was filled with many moments fans are likely to discuss for years to come.

Whether it was the heartbreaking sacrifices, the enlightening reveals, or the adorable moments that fulfill you with hope, there was no shortage of epic scenes in the final episode of this fan-favorite animated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We got to see a glimpse of our characters after the both the Battle of Lothal AND the Battle of Endor, confirming some long-held fan theories, and possibly setting up the future of the animated Star Wars universe.

If your favorite character was Sabine, Hera, Ahsoka, Zeb, Ezra, or even Kanan, there’s likely a moment in this final episode that made you tear up just a bit.

Here’s what the fans are saying about the awesome series finale of Star Wars Rebels, but be warned, there are plenty of spoilers in here…

@Denean8

@Jungoguy

@BigBardoXin

@SamDianeK

@racerx8579

@GeekyGirlGab

@dgrivera

@thecurseofchris

@starwars

Yes, they’re talking about Hera and Kanan’s child, Jacen Syndulla!

@dave_filoni

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts