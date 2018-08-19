‘Star Wars Resistance’ to Feature Leia Organa

The all-new animated series Star Wars Resistance will bring some of the talent from the live-action films to the small screen, including Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma. The release of the series’ first trailer confirmed that General Leia Organa will appear in Resistance, with Rachel Butera taking over the role from the late Carrie Fisher.

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

The series also stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” co-creator Dave Filoni shared in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

The series takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi and leading up to the events of The Force Awakens. This is previously unexplored territory for an animated series, with Star Wars: The Clone Wars exploring the titular conflict and Star Wars Rebels focusing on the events leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Rebels concluded by showing two of the series’ characters surviving to the timeframe of Resistance, leading many of us to wonder if Sabine and Ahsoka could drop by and get involved with the Resistance.

Fans will find out what adventures the series has in store when Star Wars Resistance premieres on Sunday, October 7th at 10 pm ET on the Disney Channel and Disney Now.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]