Star Wars Resistance Shares Season Two Preview and Recap

Whether you’re a devout fan or a newcomer, Star Wars Resistance has got you covered ahead of the Season Two premiere this Sunday, releasing not only a preview of what’s to come but also a recap of the most exciting events of the first season. The arrival of the new season is somewhat bittersweet, as it marks the final season of the series, forcing audiences to say goodbye to characters we’ve only just grown to love. You can check out the preview of the season premiere above and the recap of Season One below. Tune in to the season premiere of Star Wars Resistance on October 6th.

In Season Two of the series, the story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux, and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.

Joining the voice cast in guest starring roles for season two are Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Norath Kev, Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Kylo Ren, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen. Star Wars Resistance stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives) as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath (East Enders) as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon; Elijah Wood (The Lord of The Rings) as Rucklin; Jim Rash (Community), and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively; Liam McIntyre (Spartacus) as Commander Pyre; Jason Hightower (Victor & Valentino) as Captain Doza; and Sumalee Montano (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) as Agent Tierny.

As proven with both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, just because an animated series comes to a close doesn’t mean that its characters are gone for good. While the future for these characters is unclear, producer Andrea Portillo wouldn’t rule out a future Star Wars story featuring these characters.

“I believe there’s always potential for that,” Portillo teased of continued adventures to ComicBook.com. “Whether it’s in publications or the games or anything else that’s being developed. I can’t say that there is at the moment, in terms of what I know, because I only know to a certain extent, but I know there’s always potential possibilities for that.”

Star Wars Resistance Season Two debuts Sunday, October 6th at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

