Star Wars Reveals New Droid Stamps

✖

Do you have a letter to send? Well, then these ARE the droids you're looking for! Star Wars recently announced a new collection of droid stamps featuring fan favorites like R2-D2 and BB-8. "#ThisWeekInStarWars some of our favorite droids join the USPS on dazzling new stamps, we get an exclusive look at new Life Day art, and much much more," @StarWars shared on Twitter today.

"This just in from the mailbox! Your cards and letters just got some galactic flair thanks to the new official droid stamps. Arriving this spring, the United States Postal Service brings us ten dazzling new character stamps inspired by Lucasfilm’s commitment to STEM learning and the ongoing collaboration between Star Wars: Force For Change and the global non-profit FIRST. Sure, there’s R2-D2, but you’ll also get Chopper, BB-8, Gonk, and more. Designed by Greg Breeding, each droid is depicted in a scene representing one of their most memorable adventures." You can watch the full video in the tweet below or take a closer look at the stamps on StarWars.com.

#ThisWeekInStarWars some of our favorite droids join the USPS on dazzling new stamps, we get an exclusive look at new Life Day art, and much much more! pic.twitter.com/dr6olOs8Yn — Star Wars (@starwars) January 28, 2021

Speaking of droids, fans learned last week that Andor, the Rogue One prequel series coming to Disney+, will not initially feature Alan Tudyk's K2-SO. During a recent interview with Collider, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to appear in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

"I do know this: I have to be on stilts for it, because the character is 7'1", and I'm not one of those guys that says, 'somebody else do the motion capture, and I'll voice it later,'" Tudyk added. "I'll have to do the motion capture, and I turn 50 in March... So I hope they get to it soon, because I'm not going to be on stilts in, like, five years. I'm not doing it!"

Are you planning on getting the droid stamps? Which droid is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!

You can currently watch most Star Wars films and series on Disney+.