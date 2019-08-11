Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Possible Runtime Revealed

Earlier this week, the Academy of Scoring Arts hosted a “score study” of Jurassic Park (1993), one of John Williams‘ many iconic film scores. During the event, Williams’ brother, Don Williams, a “veteran studio percussionist” and “performer on the original Jurassic Park score,” spoke about his brother’s next big project: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the discussion, Don revealed that his brother has “135 minutes worth of music to write, so that kind of tells how long the film is.”

“It is top to bottom music,” Don shared. “We’ve done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we’ve got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point.”

While this isn’t an exact reveal of the film’s runtime, it’s definitely a hint that the final installment of the newest Star Wars trilogy will be at least 2 hours and 15 minutes. Star Wars: The Force Awakens also ran 2 hours and 15 minutes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi was slightly longer at 2 hours and 33 minutes.

If it really is “top to bottom music,” then the film might not be much longer than 135 minutes, but some fans feel Williams’ response isn’t an exact answer. The video was recently shared to r/StarWarsLeaks, a subreddit “for leaks, spoilers and news concerning the new Star Wars Films and Television media.” Many fans commented on the possible runtime reveal, pointing out that 135 minutes of music might not cover every second of the film.

“So TROS’s soundtrack is almost twice as long as TFA and TLJ, what does that mean for the runtime of the movie?,” u/Moldeyawsome12 wondered.

“The albums of TFA and TLJ were about 78 minutes long, but these albums don’t have all the music from the movie and there is music composed which never gets used,” u/mkrisi replied.

There’s still a lot to speculate, but Don saying they have “135 minutes worth of music to write” definitely makes it sound like that’s going to be the runtime.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.