Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Richard E. Grant Shares Star-Studded Photo From Hugh Jackman’s Live Show

Hugh Jackman, the actor best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, is currently in the midst of a world tour. While he may be an action star to some, he’s known to many others for his musical talents. Recently starring in The Greatest Showman, which earned Jackman a Grammy Award (he’s now one Oscar away from EGOTing), the actor is now taking his song and dance show across the globe.

Many people have already had the pleasure of seeing Jackman live, including a handful of celebrities. Richard E. Grant, the actor recently nominated for an Oscar for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, caught the show this week and shared a star-studded photo of the experience. While backstage, the actor met up with Jackman, Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman), Matthew Vaughn (director of the Kingsman films and X-Men: First Class), and supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Roof raising performance by the phenomenal @RealHughJackman & the bonanza surprise bonus of @TaronEgerton singing YOUR SONG. Backstage with Matthew Vaughn & Claudia Schiffer. pic.twitter.com/1ms1AQaqgB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) June 7, 2019

That’s quite a crew!

Many fans commented on the photo, loving this interesting mixture of people.

If you’re interested in catching Jackman’s tour, you can view his show dates here.

Grant will be seen next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the new character, Allegiant General Pryde. The film is also starring a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast also members include Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th. Currently, you can catch Egerton in Rocketman, which is playing in theaters everywhere.