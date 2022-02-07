Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) opens a new chapter in The Book of Boba Fett, but the ex-bounty hunter has an old score to settle with his father’s killer: Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). In 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, the Jedi Master’s purple-bladed lightsaber beheads armored bounty hunter Jango Fett (also played by Morrison) in front of a young Boba (Daniel Logan) during the Battle of Geonosis. Decades after Windu’s own apparent demise in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, losing a hand to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) before he’s electrocuted and defenestrated by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), Morrison wants to put a bounty on the potentially still alive Mace Windu.

“I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done,” Morrison told IMDB‘s On the Scene. “I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When co-star Ming-Na Wen suggested “slow torture” at the hands of Master Assassin Fennec Shand, Morrison said, “Definitely, yes.”

Five years after Return of the Jedi in the era of The Mandalorian, recurring dreams of his father’s death disturb Boba during healing sessions inside a bacta tank. Despite his creed to rule with respect from Jabba the Hutt’s throne as new Daimyo of Mos Espa, Morrison believes Boba would seek revenge on Windu and avenge Jango.

“Being a young teenager, fatherless, he had to make his own way. So yeah, he’s got a few chips on his shoulders, all right,” Morrison said. “I think we better let [The Book of Boba Fett creator] Jon Favreau know that we should have another series and [Boba and Fennec] looking for Mace.”

In 2016, Jackson disputed Windu’s supposed death when he told Entertainment Weekly he believed the Force-powerful Jedi survived the events of Revenge of the Sith.

“Of course he is [alive]! Jedi can fall from amazing distances,” Jackson said. “And there’s a long history of one-handed Jedi. So why not?”

Like the exiled Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on Tatooine, the wounded Windu likely went into hiding from Darth Vader and the Empire after the Star Wars prequel trilogy, according to Jackson. The actor said at the time he hadn’t had talks with the creative forces of Disney-Lucasfilm about Mace Windu’s return, but revealed saga creator George Lucas approves his theory about Windu’s fate.

“Only George, but George doesn’t have anything to do with it anymore,” Jackson said. “George is like, ‘I’m okay with that. You can be alive.’”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.