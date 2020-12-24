Star Wars: Is Sam Jackson's Mace Windu Return in The Works?

✖

Is Disney planning a Star Wars return for Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu? Fans are buzzing with that question (as they long have been) with renewed interest. That's because the official Star Wars Instagram recently posted a cryptic tease that could certainly be interpreted that way. The post showed Sam Jackson in character as Mace Windu, in what was presumably one of the many promo shoots for George Lucas' Star Wars Prequels. The photo came with the caption, "The party isn’t over, it’s just beginning! Sending a very happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson." So was that perspective on so much life left to live? Or something more?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

It's no secret that Star Wars is making big investments in revisiting the franchise's past, right now. The Mandalorian season 2 just ended, and it was a testament to the idea of Star Wars giving new perspective on old characters. Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker all made an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2, and some of them (Ahsoka, Boba Fett) even got launched into new series of their own. In revisiting those familiar names, Star Wars has also not been shy of bringing back characters that were supposedly lost and gone.

Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pit and is now on his way to taking over a part of the Star Wars underworld; The Mandalorian season 2 also revealed that Grand Admiral Thrawn is back, after being lost to deep space. So if they can make a comeback, why can't Mace Windu? The Jedi Master was last seen being defeated by Anakin Skywalker and Darth Sidious in the pivotal turning moment of Revenge of the Sith - but we never actually saw him die. Windu's arm was severed by Anakin, and he was electrocuted by Sidious' Force lightning, which sent him flying out a high-rise window on Coruscant. He's been listed as dead in the canon, but as stated, death hasn't really been a popular trend in Star Wars, lately. If Emperor Palpatine can survive being thrown down a shaft of the Death Star II (and hit with his own Force lightning), then Windu (one of the strongest Jedi Masters of his time) could to.

Of course, if the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series can explore moments in the life of a now-dead Jedi Master, the same could be done for Mace Windu. There so much of the character's backstory that Star Wars fans have yet to see onscreen - and an easy opportunity for a project featuring a character of color could get mainstream interest.

Could Mace Windu show up in other upcoming Star Wars projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi? It's probably the most likely way to get Jackson back into the franchise, at this point.

The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy is now streaming on Disney+.