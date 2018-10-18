Chuck Wendig’s ‘Shadow of Vader’ Star Wars Series Has Been Pulled From Marvel’s Schedule

A week after Marvel Entertainment fired Star Wars writer Chuck Wendig for his social media usage, it looks like they might be delaying the title at least until February.

Marvel Comics released their solicitations for January 2019, when the first issue of the Shadow of Vader miniseries was supposed to go on sale. The comic is absent from the schedule, meaning Marvel has probably pulled the series for the time being.

Marvel has yet to reveal if they are simply getting another writer to take over the series; Wendig said he has finished the scripts for the first three issues and that someone else would likely handle the last two. Perhaps Marvel is looking for a new writer to finish the scripts before handling soliciting the series, or they cancelled it altogether.

Wendig made waves last week when he revealed he was taken off writing duties for Shadow of Vader due to his aggressive tweets toward the ComicsGate supporters.

“Today I got the call. I’m fired. Because of the negativity and vulgarity that my tweets bring. Seriously, that’s what Mark [Paniccia], the editor said. It was too much politics, too much vulgarity, too much negativity on my part,” Wendig wrote on Twitter. “My understanding over this call was that this was a Marvel decision, not an [Lucasfilm] decision, but I can’t really confirm that. The editor said he had made the call. He seemed genuinely upset at my tweets and profanity, so maybe that’s accurate. And again, that’s his right to do so.

“If they honestly feel that my presence will damage the book, I don’t want that. I want the book to shine, and artists like Juanan Ramirez and Greg Smallwood to do their amazing thing. Artists like that are gods in my mind, so I’m happy to not distract from their literal magic. But it does set a troubling precedent. One we’ve seen already – James Gunn, Jessica White, and so on – of folks fired because they riled up the wasp’s nest of asterisk-gate.”

Many in the comics community and creators associated with Star Wars have come to support Wendig. There’s no word yet on what Wendig’s next gig will be.

