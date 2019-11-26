Daisy Ridley Raps a Recap of the Entire Star Wars Saga

The Skywalker saga is getting ready to meet a true ending in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker in December. As a result, fans of the Star Wars franchise are taking a look back at the saga as it was told in the eight previous films. Among those fans is Rey actress Daisy Ridley who is making her best effort to help fans get a recap of those films in the fastest way possible. Ridley went on The Tonight Show to bust out a rap about the first eight Star Wars movies, hitting each important detail and character along the way.

Ridley also sat down with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for an interview where she was asked about the Dark Rey wielding a dual-sided lightsaber in the latest trailer for The Rise of Skywalker. “That’s ‘Dark Rey’… I honestly felt like I know know what a viral sensation is – because I was one,” the actress said. “It was really exciting because it dropped at a convention, and then the trailer didn’t come ou for three days. So my mom was texting me, being like, ‘What is this I’ve seen on Twitter? Do you go dark?’ And I was like ‘We’ll have to wait and see!’”

She also took a stand on something which might stir up some controversy in Porg Nation. With The Mandalorian having introduced what looks like a baby Yoda, the battle for cutest creature in the Star Wars world is in full swing. Ridley, however, likes the newer character! “Look, I’m not a big fan of the porgs,” Ridley said. “We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and in every interview, ‘What about the porgs?’ I was like, ‘The porgs were there for a day! I was there every day for six months! We worked hard.’” Which team are you on?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.