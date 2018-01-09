‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ LEGO Sets Show Millennium Falcon’s Original Design

It’s 2018, and Star Wars fans are finally getting the Han Solo origin story that has been making headlines for the past couple of years. Along with the new film, it seems like we’re also getting an update on the most iconic ship in all of Star Wars.

This week, images of the LEGO sets from Solo: A Star Wars Story leaked online, and they featured a couple of interesting looks at the upcoming movie. One set however, is much more intriguing than the rest.

A specific Solo LEGO set contains the original Millennium Falcon that Han flew when he was younger. As you can see in the photo below (the sixth image in the slideshow), it looks much different from the iteration that we all fell in love with in A New Hope and the other Star Wars films that followed.

The general shape of the Falcon is the same, but there are a few key changes that really set it apart. The paint job, complete with multiple spots of blue, is the most noticeable difference in the two versions of the ship. Honestly, that probably comes from the fact that the ship is newer, and much cleaner than it was in the original Star Wars films. The other major difference comes in the nose of the ship, which was apparently just a single structure rather than two.

Perhaps the biggest revelation in the LEGO question, aside from the body change to the Falcon, is the name of the set itself. This particular LEGO is titled, “Kessel Run,” hinting that we will finally get to see Han Solo’s most talked about adventure come to life, and we’ll know exactly how many parsecs it took him to complete it.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2018.