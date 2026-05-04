Is This Grogu The Only Star Wars Collectible You Need? See What’s New from Hasbro

Last week Hasbro revealed one of the most ambitious Star Wars collectibles we have ever seen, the all-new Ultimate Grogu 1:1 Scale Premium Animatronic Limited Edition Life-Size Replica. This adorable animatronic comes fully loaded with unexpected and cutting edge features, but will cost fans $599.

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Is it worth the cost? Let’s take a look at what everyone’s favorite foundling can do so you can decide.

This lifesize replica stands at just over two feet tall and is sure to have you feeling like you’re living inside the Star Wars universe. Grogu comes wearing his screen-accurate soft goods robe, chainmail and beskar rondel. His skin is soft, eyes are lifelike, and the hair is rooted on the figure adding a premium touch so lifelike, you’ll forget he’s an animatronic.

In addition to the lifelike appearance, Hasbro has also loaded Grogu with cutting edge technology including four motors, multiple microphones, and 18 points of motorized articulation to create an immersive experience.

Collectors will have three different interactive modes to choose from, each allowing for different ways to engage with Grogu. In explore mode Grogu will fully interact with the real world, including responding to touch, sound and movement with over 250 unique animations.

If you plan on taking Grogu on adventures in your life, the grab & go mode is perfect. This mode offers a slightly less interactive but more mobile experience, perfect for Mandalorian cosplayers to take to conventions.

For fans who are a little more protective, the display mode is the way to go. In this mode you can tap either his head or hand sensors to cycle through various poses, including his iconic force pose from the show.

Whether you’re looking to take your cosplay to a whole new level or a new centerpiece for your Star Wars collection, the Ultimate Grogu is truly the ultimate experience sure to dazzle fans of all ages. Grogu is available for pre-order now and shipping in 2027.