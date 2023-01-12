Star Wars: Solo Writer Jonathan Kasdan Praises the "Genius" of Andor

Jonathan Kasdan is currently busy promoting Disney+'s Willow series, which finished its first season this week. However, this is not the showrunner's first time working with Lucasfilm. He co-wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story with his father, Lawrence Kasdan, who also wrote The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens. Recently, the younger Kasdan was talking to The AV Club, and shared praise for another Star Wars project: Andor.

"One of the challenges of those properties is always like, well, so many of the things that you would love to do with those stories have been done and gone," Kasdan explained. "And we've seen, you know, every kind of environment in Star Wars. And then Andor came out. I think part of the genius of Andor for me is that Tony [Gilroy] made a discovery about it that wouldn't have even occurred to me, which is that the undiscovered country of Star Wars was this maturity, and was the kind of storytelling maturity that it had never seen before. And then instead of trying to create a new, bigger action sequence or a planet that looked different from any other planet, he was going for a sophistication in narrative and in emotion that no one had ever attempted here before. And that's, for me, why it's the most important piece of Star Wars to come along in a long time."

How Will Andor Season 2 Lead Into Rouge One?

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy previously broke down how Season 2 will lead right into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

