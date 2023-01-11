How Willow's Finale Sets Up Season 2

The first season of Willow has ended, and fans of the fantasy series are eager to see if Disney+ will renew the show for another season. A lot happened in the finale, "Children of the Wyrm," which set up storylines for the future. At the end of the penultimate episode, Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Elora (Ellie Bamber) were finally reunited with Airk (Dempsey Bryk), but he had already drunk from the pool in Immemorial City and was under the thrall of the Crone. In the finale, Airk battled his sister in the name of evil, but she managed to bring him back from the brink, and the show left fans with some big hopes for a second season...

While the Crone may have been defeated, it's revealed that she was actually the Harbinger of the Wyrm, a much greater threat, and she gave her mission to revive him to Airk before Kit saved him. As the party gets ready to leave the Immemorial City with Airk, Jade (Erin Kellyman) asks if they should go back and attempt to kill the Wyrm, but Willow (Warwick) insists they press on because the Wyrm will eventually be looking to punish them for defeating the Crone. Airk points out that the Immemorial City is impossible to leave, but Willow seems confident that the next leg of their journey will be a successful one. However, this isn't the only tease for a potential second season. Earlier in the episode, Graydon (Tony Revolori) gets thrown through a portal while trying to fight the Crone, and the rest of the party is left thinking he's dead. The episode's final scene ends with an intense cliffhanger that features Graydon coming face-to-face with a very different Elora.

Graydon wakes up in the midst of an intense battle and is greeted by Elora, who is rocking a new haircut. She stands at the head of a huge and terrifying army and asks Graydon to help her "lead the world into my light." It's unclear if this is really Elora in some kind of alternate dimension or in the future, but we're not convinced Graydon should be trusting her. Could she be the Crone? We're definitely hoping a second season will be confirmed, so we can get some answers.

In addition to the big cliffhanger, there are also other little questions left up in the air. Now that Elora didn't marry Airk, will she return Graydon's feelings? When the adventure is over, will Jade choose to go live with the Bone Reavers? How will Kit continue to use the Kymerian Cuirass? Recently, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan spoke with ComicbookMovie.com and addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I hope so," Kasdan shared. "We're certainly working at it and I'm begging Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit."

The first season of Willow is now streaming on Disney+.