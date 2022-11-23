Andor Showrunner Teases Season 2's Segue Into Rogue One

The first season of Andor has officially come to an end, but the second season has already gone into production. It's been confirmed that the Star Wars series will only have two seasons, and the second will lead right into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While fans already know how things will end for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) there are still four years to explore before the events of the film. Recently, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy spoke with /Film about the series and teased the second season's segue into Rogue One.

"Yeah, I would say yes," Gilroy said when asked if fans can expect more exciting actors in Season 2. "We start shooting on Monday [the 21st] and this second half will be walking us, I've said it before, our final scene will be walking you into the first scene of Rogue One. As we get there, we have some things we have to do and some people we have to meet, yeah."

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy added of the second season. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

He continued, "The show still is about becoming, and it's about people, or as you say, ordinary people making extremely difficult decisions under extreme circumstances. That won't change. But it's really more about thematically how the Rebellion will come together, and the difficulties of the Rebellion coming together. We know it's going to end up with the Alliance in Yavin. Well, that's not a very easy process. Revolutions are typically formed by all kinds of factions, and all kinds of attitudes. And what happens to the original gangsters along the way? What happens to the outliers? What happens to the people who play it too safe? It's going to be about the revolution coming together, and the Alliance coming together, and the way that Cassian himself had to come together on the first half."

Will K-2SO Be in Season 2 of Andor?

Fans are hoping that the second season will also include the return of Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

The first season of Andor is streaming on Disney+.