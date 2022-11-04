Star Wars: Andy Serkis Doesn't "Think We've Seen Enough Snoke"

Andy Serkis joined the Star Wars franchise as the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and while subsequent films in the sequel trilogy first killed Snoke then revealed he was merely a conduit for Emperor Palpatine, Serkis himself thinks he'd like to explore more of the character's backstory. More than merely wanting to learn more about Snoke, Serkis specified that he would like to discuss Snoke and his possible history with franchise creator George Lucas, though with Lucas having had no part in developing the character, the filmmaker's thought would likely be nothing more than speculation.

When asked by Jake's Takes what Serkis would most like to discuss in a chat with Lucas, Serkis detailed, "I would love to know, first of all, I would love him to think about further Snoke, actually. I think I would say to him, 'Look, I don't think we've seen enough Snoke, I think people would love to see more Snoke,' and really fill his lore behind Snoke because I think there's so much fertile ground that is yet to be covered, so I think that's why I'd try to get out of him."

Following Snoke's on-screen debut in The Force Awakens, fans spent years speculating about the figure's true nature, only for most of those mysteries to be resolved in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sprawling nature of the galaxy far, far away has allowed various other stories to shed even more insight into the villain's history, thanks to novels and comic books.

Despite the somewhat definitive answers about Snoke that have been offered, the nature of the fandom means that Serkis appearing in Star Wars: Andor as Kino Loy ignited some questions about if this new character was somehow connected to Snoke.

"I was very concerned for the fans and the rumor mills that Snoke theories would start flooding in and starting to piece together, 'Well is Kino Loy related to Snoke?' and, I have to tell you, he's not and let's just put that to bed and everyone can just not even have to go on that road," Serkis confirmed. "I was slightly concerned, but it was overruled by the fact that I loved Rogue One and when Tony Gilroy approached me to do it, I just thought, 'You know, I'm sure that people can let me be...' Snoke is distant enough in terms of his appearance, his being, whatever he represents. This is the opposite end of the spectrum. This is a human character, he has a very strong grounding, so I felt safe."

