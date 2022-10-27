Star Wars Fans Have New Questions About Yoda's Backwards Speak After Hearing Yaddle Talk in Tales of the Jedi

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi brings back Jedi Master Yaddle, the forgotten Prequel Trilogy character who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and disappeared thereafter. Tales of the Jedi reveals Yaddle's final fate, dying by the sword of Dooku in his ultimate fall from grace. The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard stepped in to give the animated version of Yaddle a voice – and Star Wars fans could not believe their ears when they finally heard BDH's performance the character! 

To put it simply: Yaddle does not talk with the backwards syntax that Yoda does. In fact, Howard makes Yaddle sound quite eloquent, empathetic, and compassionate in her delivery – which, again, happens in clear, normal, sentence structure. 

Now that Star Wars fans have actually heard Yaddle speak they have QUESTIONS. Obviously, the fact that Yaddle speaks "normally" makes Yoda's backwards speaking a point of intrigue all over again. There is also a lot of pressure now being put on poor young Grogu in The Mandalorian, as his voice could be the official tie-breaking determinant of whether it's Yaddle or Yoda that is the "weird talker" of their race. 

So Yoda Was Just A "Goofy Goblin" All Along???

That would be... disappointing.

The Prophecy Fulfilled

Star Wars fans love them some good prophecy, and this was a perfect precognitive call.

Okay to Mock Now?

...Like we won't get cancelled by the [MYSTERIOUS ALIEN RACE'S NAME] community, right?

Check His Head!

Yeah, someone needed to be checking on Yoda's mental facilities a little more often, perhaps...

Saved Me A Watch

People who don't watch Star Wars animation just got a major freebie. But they should definitely still watch Tales of the Jedi.

Has It ALWAYS Been This Way?

Did someone mess with the timeline? Did we get Mandela'd? AGAIN?

WHAT IS THE CANON?!

At this point, people don't really remember the "truth" behind Yoda's speech, according to Star Wars canon. It could be just the kind of swag that Yoda has...

SPEAK UP Grogu!

The world now needs to hear Grogu speak. But at the rate he's growing...

Maybe The Fans Have It Right...

Honestly, at this point the fan theories about Yoda's speech are much better than any official explanation we'd get.

The Realist One

"Yaddle spoke right," may be the new "Han shot first."

