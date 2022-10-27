Star Wars Fans Have New Questions About Yoda's Backwards Speak After Hearing Yaddle Talk in Tales of the Jedi
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi brings back Jedi Master Yaddle, the forgotten Prequel Trilogy character who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and disappeared thereafter. Tales of the Jedi reveals Yaddle's final fate, dying by the sword of Dooku in his ultimate fall from grace. The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard stepped in to give the animated version of Yaddle a voice – and Star Wars fans could not believe their ears when they finally heard BDH's performance the character!
To put it simply: Yaddle does not talk with the backwards syntax that Yoda does. In fact, Howard makes Yaddle sound quite eloquent, empathetic, and compassionate in her delivery – which, again, happens in clear, normal, sentence structure.
Now that Star Wars fans have actually heard Yaddle speak they have QUESTIONS. Obviously, the fact that Yaddle speaks "normally" makes Yoda's backwards speaking a point of intrigue all over again. There is also a lot of pressure now being put on poor young Grogu in The Mandalorian, as his voice could be the official tie-breaking determinant of whether it's Yaddle or Yoda that is the "weird talker" of their race.
So Yoda Was Just A "Goofy Goblin" All Along???
I HAVE IMPORTANT INFORMATION, YADDLE SPEAKS NORMALLY IN THE NEW STAR WARS SHOW WHICH MEANS YODA IS JUST A GOOFY LITTLE GOBLIN TALKING IN RIDDLES FOR THE FUN OF IT pic.twitter.com/1H3avMsZZc— Luke (@qLxke_) October 26, 2022
That would be... disappointing.
The Prophecy Fulfilled
the prophecy!— timmdrake (@nerdshit3) October 26, 2022
the prophecy was true! pic.twitter.com/IPcJHjiIMd
Star Wars fans love them some good prophecy, and this was a perfect precognitive call.
Okay to Mock Now?
Finally, I can speak like Yoda without worrying that I'm making fun of a species.— Solis (@Medicus1220) October 26, 2022
...Like we won't get cancelled by the [MYSTERIOUS ALIEN RACE'S NAME] community, right?
Check His Head!
All I'm saying is if Yaddle doesn't speak in riddles, something is neurologically wrong with Yoda. #StarWars #TalesOfTheJedi pic.twitter.com/RpPtE68xHF— 👻Marshal Commander Cody🎃 (@ComCodyCC2224) October 21, 2022
Yeah, someone needed to be checking on Yoda's mental facilities a little more often, perhaps...
Saved Me A Watch
Thank you for watching that show for us to deliver this crucial information— James Gunn (@aLEXCORPINC) October 26, 2022
People who don't watch Star Wars animation just got a major freebie. But they should definitely still watch Tales of the Jedi.
Has It ALWAYS Been This Way?
He still talked backwards in Return of the Jedi. There are times where a does speak normally, but most of the time it’s backwards.— Bory B. Bobilicious (@Bababooey_Boo) October 26, 2022
Did someone mess with the timeline? Did we get Mandela'd? AGAIN?
WHAT IS THE CANON?!
I don't think it's ever been confirmed as to why Yoda speaks the way that he does. There's a lot of theories that go around his age, speaks in riddles so people pay attention to him more clearly, or just speaks periodically. Yaddle talks normally in the canon books as well— Final Boss Grim (@Final_Boss_Grim) October 27, 2022
At this point, people don't really remember the "truth" behind Yoda's speech, according to Star Wars canon. It could be just the kind of swag that Yoda has...
SPEAK UP Grogu!
we'll know in 50 years— quin (@quinovinarts) October 26, 2022
The world now needs to hear Grogu speak. But at the rate he's growing...
Maybe The Fans Have It Right...
I think it's a popular fan theory, but by no means confirmed. I hope this is true though. It would make perfect sense for someone like Yoda, and would actually be a really cool detail— Silverjaguar 674 (@Silverjaguar674) October 26, 2022
Honestly, at this point the fan theories about Yoda's speech are much better than any official explanation we'd get.
The Realist One
#TalesOfTheJedi spoilers— Hell || Andor & TOTJ spoilers (@hellikait) October 26, 2022
Yaddle you were a real one, and the best part about you is that you just eternalized the fact that Yoda is simply a fucking weirdo that speaks backwards pic.twitter.com/ZSFTyT5qFo
"Yaddle spoke right," may be the new "Han shot first."