Star Wars Fans Have New Questions About Yoda's Backwards Speak After Hearing Yaddle Talk in Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi brings back Jedi Master Yaddle, the forgotten Prequel Trilogy character who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and disappeared thereafter. Tales of the Jedi reveals Yaddle's final fate, dying by the sword of Dooku in his ultimate fall from grace. The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard stepped in to give the animated version of Yaddle a voice – and Star Wars fans could not believe their ears when they finally heard BDH's performance the character!

To put it simply: Yaddle does not talk with the backwards syntax that Yoda does. In fact, Howard makes Yaddle sound quite eloquent, empathetic, and compassionate in her delivery – which, again, happens in clear, normal, sentence structure.

Now that Star Wars fans have actually heard Yaddle speak they have QUESTIONS. Obviously, the fact that Yaddle speaks "normally" makes Yoda's backwards speaking a point of intrigue all over again. There is also a lot of pressure now being put on poor young Grogu in The Mandalorian, as his voice could be the official tie-breaking determinant of whether it's Yaddle or Yoda that is the "weird talker" of their race.