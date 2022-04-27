Star Wars Confirms New Tales of the Jedi Series

✖

With a month to go until Star Wars Celebration, details of in-person events are starting to emerge, which included the reveal that a new panel will be held in honor of the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series of animated shorts. No actual details about the project have been confirmed, with Lucasfilm themselves not having made the announcement, though the reveal of this information could see more details about the project be revealed ahead of Celebration. Given that one of the special guests at the panel will be Dave Filoni, it's possible that he is involved in the project in some capacity. Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th and the Tales of the Jedi panel will take place on Saturday, May 28th.

Star Wars Celebration details of the panel, "Tales of the Jedi animated anthology shorts. Hosted by Amy Ratcliffe with special guest Dave Filoni."

Rumors of this project began to emerge last December, as a Lucasfilm holiday gift featured logos from a variety of projects the studio was working on, which include the logo for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. This excited fans not only because this was an entirely unknown project that was in development, but it also sported the same name as a comic book series.

Back in the '90s, Dark Horse Comics published a series of comic books with the Tales of the Jedi title, which unfolded during the Old Republic era of the galaxy far, far away. In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, those stories, then part of the Star Wars Expanded Universe, are now part of the Star Wars Legends corner of the franchise, making them non-canonical. Despite not being part of the official canon, various projects in recent years have seen narrative elements be brought from Legends into the proper canon, with it being possible that elements of the comic book series will be explored in the new shorts.

It's worth noting that, rather than being described as an ongoing series, the project is described as anthology shorts, so it would fall more in line with a project like Star Wars: Visions than Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, given that the shorts are earning an entire panel, it will likely be a more ambitious project than the various shorts the studio has released on their YouTube channels.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

