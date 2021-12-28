Star Wars Job Listing Could Confirm Tales of the Jedi Animated Project

Last week saw the tease that Lucasfilm was developing a project known as “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi,” as hinted at by the studio’s holiday gift, with new details lending credence to this project being an all-new and as-yet-unannounced animated series. As pointed out by r/StarWarsLeaks, ICON Creative Studio, who developed the series Monsters at Work and Elena of Avalor, is currently looking for animators for a Lucasfilm project. Additionally, ICON Creative Studio President Shea Kevin Wageman’s LinkedIn profile notes that he’s a CG producer on an unannounced Lucasfilm project. However, given that all the information we have on Tales of the Jedi is a logo, it’s entirely possible that these details from ICON are for an entirely unrelated unannounced project.

Rumors of a Tales of the Jedi project emerged just last week, thanks to supposed images of the Lucasfilm holiday gift landing online. The packaging highlighted the various projects Lucasfilm had been working on in 2021, which included Indiana Jones 5, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Willow TV series. However, fans also noted the logo for Tales of the Jedi, something that fans had been entirely unaware of.

Understandably, this ignited speculation about what this project could be. Due to how difficult it is to keep live-action movies and TV shows a secret from the internet, theories centered around Tales of the Jedi likely being an animated endeavor. Adding more excitement to this speculation is that back in the ’90s, Dark Horse Comics published a series of comic books with the Tales of the Jedi title, which unfolded during the Old Republic era of the galaxy far, far away.

Somewhat complicating matters was that Tales of the Jedi was part of what was then known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe, which Disney deemed the Star Wars Legends universe when they purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. This meant that these stories weren’t officially part of the Star Wars canon, regardless of how compelling such stories were. However, recent years have seen Legends characters being brought into the official canon in ways that honor the source material while also making modifications to fall more in line with the current state of the franchise.

While we shouldn’t expect whatever Tales of the Jedi might be to serve as a direct adaptation of the original comic book, an animated series that depicts adventures in this time period certainly seems like a possibility.

