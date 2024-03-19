Star Wars: The Acolyte New Poster Released

Get a new look at the series before it premieres on June 4th.

It's a big day for Star Wars fans, as we've finally been given major teases about the highly anticipated new Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, which includes an all-new poster. We were given a teaser poster earlier this week to confirm the project's release date, while this latest poster showcases a more grandiose look at the galaxy far, far away, which teases the dawn of a new era for the franchise. With this being the first live-action project set during the time of The High Republic, this could mark one of the most ambitious Star Wars projects released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Check out the new poster for Star Wars: The Acolyte below before it premieres on June 4th.

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are the producers.

With this series being set roughly 150 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, audiences will see how the Jedi occupy a much different role during The High Republic than what was seen during the Galactic Civil War. Headland explained how their role is much different from what viewers might be expecting.

"If Star Wars is about the underdog versus the institution, [in The Acolyte] the Jedi are the institution," Headland shared with StarWars.com. "I was so interested in a storyline where the Jedi were at the height of their power -- and I don't mean The Phantom Menace, because at that point, there's a Sith Lord in the Senate that they're not picking up on."

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!