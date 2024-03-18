New Star Wars: The Acolyte Plot Details Revealed

Star Wars released a first poster for the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte today, and while it teased that the first trailer for the series would be arriving this week, it also offered an updated synopsis that teases plot details about the adventure. While these new details don't offer a drastically different tale than was previously hinted at, this new synopsis confirmed which actors will be playing which roles in the upcoming project, which will have fans even more excited for the new series. Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to debut on Disney+ on June 4th.

StarWars.com described of the new series, "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers; Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Rob Bredow, and Eileen Shim are producing.

While the original trilogy, and to a degree both the prequel and sequel trilogies, kicked off at tense points in the galaxy far, far away, the upcoming series marks the first live-action exploration of The High Republic era. Star Stenberg previously expressed how taking place so many years before the events of the Skywalker Saga will offer a new perspective on the franchise.

"In the context of the Star Wars universe, it's a time of great peace, theoretically," Stenberg explained to C Magazine. "It's also a time of an institution, and it's a time in which conceptions around the Force are very strict. And I think what we're trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used...we try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question. The idea is to kind of honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously."

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: The Acolyte before it premieres on June 4th.

