Star Wars: The Acolyte Gets Poster and Release Date

One of the most anticipated Star Wars projects on the horizon, Star Wars: The Acolyte, has just earned an official poster that reveals it will be debuting on Disney+ this June. The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the poster, while also teasing that something was incoming tomorrow, March 19th. This could mean we are getting more official looks at the project, either through photos, a teaser, or even a trailer. Given how little fans know about the project, and that it unfolds in the era of The High Republic, fans are immensely excited to see how things functioned in an entirely different era in the galaxy far, far away. You can check out the poster below before Star Wars: The Acolyte hits Disney+ on June 4th.

The new series is described, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva. Russian Doll's Leslye Headland developed the series.

Star Stenberg recently offered a tease of what audiences could expect from the adventure.

"In the context of the Star Wars universe, it's a time of great peace, theoretically," Stenberg explained to C Magazine. "It's also a time of an institution, and it's a time in which conceptions around the Force are very strict. And I think what we're trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used...we try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question. The idea is to kind of honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously."

While audiences have seen glimpses of the era of The High Republic in comics, novels, and video games, The Acolyte marks the first time fans will get to see this point in Star Wars history in live-action.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut on June 4th.

