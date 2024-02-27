Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Teases New Series' Setting

The Star Wars universe is set to get a major remix later this year, with the arrival of the Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney+ series. The Acolyte, which is created by Russian Doll's Leslye Headland, will be first live-action series set during the High Republic era, and fans are definitely excited to see that canon further explored. In a recent interview with C Magazine, The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg teased how that time period leads to a different — but reverential — kind of Star Wars story.

"In the context of the Star Wars universe, it's a time of great peace, theoretically," Stenberg explained. "It's also a time of an institution, and it's a time in which conceptions around the Force are very strict. And I think what we're trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used…we try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question. The idea is to kind of honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously."

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The ensemble cast of The Acolyte will also include Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva.

When Will Star Wars: The Acolyte Premiere?

Star Wars: The Acolyte does not have an exact release date, but it is expected to make its debut on Disney+ at some point this summer.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

