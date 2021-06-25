Star Wars: Rumored The Acolyte Production Start Date Revealed

✖

The Star Wars galaxy is branching out in some interesting ways in the coming years, including with Star Wars: The Acolyte. The live-action series will be set in the final days of the High Republic era of canon, and has been confirmed to be showrun by Russian Doll and Sleeping With Other People's Leslye Headland. After being confirmed during last year's Disney Investor's Day, details surrounding The Acolyte are beginning to come to light — including when it could begin filming. A new report from Discussing Film suggests that the series plans to begin production in February of 2022 in London, with the goal of using "The Volume" technology that has been popularized by The Mandalorian and Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. The report also suggests that casting has already begun for the series, with Lucasfilm searching for a young woman of color for the lead role.

It has been confirmed that the series will be a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

"Just because my show is technically, yes, 'female-centric', meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don't think that necessarily excludes men from that space," Headland explained during a previous interview with Fantastic Frankey. "I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke... An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women."

"I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion... I like to think of my show as a tent revival," Headland continued. "You can come over if you want to. We're going to be talking about some cool stuff. There's going to be some things we haven't discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don't know about. I would love you to join us. I would love you to be interested in it. If it's not your thing -- the cool thing about Star Wars right now is there's so much you can align yourself with and get invested in, but if you don't like it, that's fine."

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Acolyte? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!