Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Revealed

✖

The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 release date has been revealed by DIsney+. Bad Batch Season 2 will arrive on the streaming service on September 28th, according to the Disney+ homepage. We knew that The Bad Batch Season 2 would be arriving this fall – but as always, "fall" is a pretty wide window of time. Now we have the specific date – and while it's still a ways away, this latest release date confirms that we'll have Star Wars TV content running from now until the fall!

(Photo: Disney+)

You can find the release date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch in the content scroll bar at the top of the Disney+ home screen. The recent Bad Batch Season 2 trailer showed how the newly reformed Clone Force 99 (with young Omega finally coming into her own) are starting to go from being on the run from the newly-formed Empire to starting to become something of an early rebel cell. It looks like the action and adventure will be even bigger than in season 1, and we know there will be a time-jump that places this series and its events later on in "Rise of the Empire" era of the Star Wars timeline.

Bad Batch features the voice of Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang as Omega. is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels). Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serve as producers.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 28th.