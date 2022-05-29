Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer Released

✖

On Sunday, from the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim panel, Lucasfilm released the first look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Two, including the first trailer for the new season. The series continues the animated adventures of Clone Force 99. Series star Dee Bradley Baker, who voices the entire "Bad Batch," was in attendance, having previously teased an update. He had tweeted, "I'm excited about where we've been- but more so for where we're going!" The panel revealed that there's a time jump between seasons one and two of the hit series, with young Omega getting a little older and the entire team giving their armors new looks. Watch the trailer below.

Disney+ first announced that it had renewed Star Wars: The Bad Batch for a second season, having spun out of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, back in August 2021. "Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+," said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+ in a statement. "As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series." Executive producer Dave Filoni "The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the voice of Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang as Omega. It's also seen its share of returning fan-favorite characters. Ming-Na Wen voiced Fennec Shand, whom she plays in live-action on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The first season also featured the return of Captain Rex and bounty hunter Cad Bane. Set just after the execution of Order 66 at the end of the Clone Wars, as the Galactic Empire rises from the Republic's ashes, The Bad Batch depicts the definitive end of the Prequel Trilogy era.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serving as producers. Rau is also the supervising director. Corbett is the head writer.

Are you excited about the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season One is streaming now on Disney+. Season Two debuts this fall.