Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released

On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Baker and asked him what fans should expect from The Bad Batch's return.

"More and better of all that they've loved so far," Baker said. "That's what they can expect. If you love it already, you're going to love it more. It's really, really good Star Wars, and it continues to be. I'm very proud of that show, and they will love it."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 guest stars include Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returning to voice Cid. Others are Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) debuting as Phee Genoa.

(Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) executive produce Star Wars: The Bad Batch, with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as producers. Rau is also the supervising director and Corbett is the head write. Matt Michnovetz is the story editor.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4th with a two-episode premiere. Here's the full list of episodes and airdates: