Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Dee Bradley Baker Teases What To Expect From Season 2 (Exclusive)

Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the Bad Batch (and all the other clone troopers) in the Star Wars universe promises that Star Wars: The Bad Batch's second season will give fans more of what they love. The series, set between the prequel Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, during the era after the prequel trilogy and before the original trilogy, follows Clone Force 99, a squad of clones with unique mutations and skills, as they try to navigate the galaxy under the tightening grip of the Galactic Empire. The first season got the series off to a strong start, with a compelling story, the returns of some popular characters, and a mystery involving Omega, who, though female, is an exact genetic copy of Jango Fett, the same as Boba Fett.

Baker, who voices each member of the Bad Batch, spoke to ComicBook.com recently about his role in the Star Trek universe, playing Murf in Star Trek: Prodigy. However, we also asked about what fans should expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch's second season when it debuts on Disney+ in January.

"More and better of all that they've loved so far," Baker says. "That's what they can expect. If you love it already, you're going to love it more. It's really, really good Star Wars, and it continues to be. I'm very proud of that show, and they will love it."

Star Wars fans can't ask for much more from a Star Wars show than "really, really good Star Wars." We also asked Baker about how making the noises that come from Murf, a Mellanoid slime worm, in Star Trek: Prodigy compares to having to bounce between several characters, often talking to each other, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

"Murf in contrast to The Bad Batch is a simpler mission in some sense. But ultimately, weirdly, it all feels the same to me. It's all a different mode of acting, which is all that I'm really doing. Whether it's just it's making [Murf noises] or if I'm talking like the Bad Batch, it's all serving a script that's serving a story, and that's nailing down specific behavior beats and tone that helps the story be told. So it really all feels the same to me as wildly and weirdly different as it is. But you're right, it couldn't be more different; what I do on The Bad Batch compared to doing a creature like Murf, at least in terms of the vocal pyrotechnics involved."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns to Disney+ for its second season on January 4th. New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.