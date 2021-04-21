Star Wars: The Bad Batch Shares Two-Week Teaser

✖

Many Star Wars fans might be looking forward to the end of the year, which will see the debut of new episodes of the franchise's live-action series, but in just two weeks, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be premiering on Disney+, a milestone that the series celebrated with a tease of the upcoming adventure. Given how the premiere of the series is right around the corner, and with the animated adventure already earning multiple trailers, this tease didn't offer too many new glimpses at what's in store for fans, so much as serve as a reminder of just how close we are to its debut. Check out the two-week tease below before Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ on May 4th.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, an Original Series, streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus.

While fans might have only officially met Clone Force 99, a "Bad Batch" of clones that all have abnormalities that ultimately proved to be unexpected strengths, last year in the final season of The Clone Wars, creator of The Clone Wars Dave Filoni has been teasing their adventures for years. When Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney back in 2012, the announcement was made in 2013 that the series wouldn't be getting a seventh season. With the cast and crew of the series unaware that they wouldn't get to resolve that various plot points they had developed, Filoni began talking about his plans for what those final seasons would explore, including updates about the Bad Batch.

Thanks to the popularity not only of these years of anecdotes about the heroes but also the final season of The Clone Wars, the quartet of clones earned this spinoff, which is rumored to run for 14 episodes.

Check out Star Wars: The Bad Batch when it premieres on Disney+ on May 4th.

