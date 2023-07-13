Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Electronic Helmet Is Finally On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First announced way back in February along with tons of other Black Series and Vintage Collection releases, the Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Electronic Helmet has finally launched. As with all of Hasbro's roleplay helmets, it's 1:1 scale and will be pretty accurate in terms of detail. The electronic component of his particular helmet will be electronic voice distortion that mimics a real Scout Trooper. It will also feature a flip-up mask, which will come in handy when you want to take a drink or, I don't know...breathe.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Electronic Helmet are live here at Entertainment Earth for $131.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout (you won't be charged until it ships in August of 2023). The helmet should also be available here on Amazon at some point in the near future.

In other Hasbro Star Wars news, two new exclusive figures in their Star Wars The Black Series lineup were revealed recently, and they are inspired by the final scenes in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. These releases include Qui-Gon Jinn, who appeared to Obi-Wan as a Force Ghost, and Obi-Wan himself with the goggles and toy he was carrying when he met the young Luke Skywalker. Pre-orders for both of these figures will be available starting on July 18th at 7am PT / 10am ET right here at Walmart as part of their next Collector Con event, which runs through the 19th. Inside that link you'll also find previews of several upcoming Marvel Legends exclusive figures that will also launch during those two days.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES QUI-GON JINN (FORCE SPIRIT) – $27.99: "At the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi's long journey, he encounters the spirit of his old friend and mentor: venerable Jedi Master and student of the living Force, Qui-Gon Jinn. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (JEDI LEGEND) – $27.99: "Emerging from his darkest days stronger and more hopeful than ever, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks towards the future and fulfilling his obligation to steward the Skywalker legacy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including Obi-Wan's Lightsaber."