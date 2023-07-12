It's Almost Morbin Time For the Marvel Legends Spider-Man vs Morbius 2-Pack

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart will be holding their next Collector Con event on July 18th and 19th with new exclusives dropping at 7am PT / 10am ET on each day of the event. One of those exclusives will be the Marvel Legends Spider-Man vs Morbius 2-Pack, which is based on the 1971 "Six Arms Saga" arc from Stan Lee and Gil Kane that saw Peter Parker grow four extra arms when a serum that was designed to eliminate his powers backfired in a spectacular and hilarious fashion.

The issue is also notable for being the first appearance of Morbius, the Living Vampire, who just happens to hold the cure for Spider-Man's extra arm problem in his blood. That leads us to this Marvel Legends action figure face-off. It includes two 6-inch figures, Morbius' cape, and two alternate hands for Spider-Man's original arms.

Again, the Marvel Legends Spider-Man vs Morbius 2-Pack is a Walmart exclusive, and will be available to pre-order right here as part of their Collector Con event on July 18th at 10am ET. Inside that link you'll find a preview of additional Hasbro exclusives that include the Marvel Legends Joe Fixit figure, the Marvel Legends Series Captain America Bucky Barnes Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure, and the Star Wars The Black Series Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn and Jedi Legend Obi-Wan Kenobi figures.

Of course, Morbius has been having a tough turn lately with an awful 2022 film starring Jared Leto that continues to haunt everyone that's seen it. Even the masterpiece that was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse couldn't resist a dig at it.

"When the other Spider-characters are addressing the Spider-Man 2099 character, with Gwen calling him a "Vampire." Mile responds: "A vampire good guy? I'd pay good money to see that.""

Comicbook.com gave Morbius a 1 out of 5 in our review noting:

"The spurts of genuine entertainment in Morbius are few and far between, and are so sporadic, in fact, that they could be accidental. What Morbius ends up being is a model of the lowest common denominator of cheap, studio, franchise filmmaking. It's not that Morbius is a bad idea for a movie, but the execution perpetrated within this film seems to believe that scraping the bottom of the barrel with comic book Easter eggs and CGI-heavy action will score this a guaranteed box office and fan interest. Marvel movie fans have developed an attachment to these storylines on the big screen because they're invested in what happens next with the characters and they like the spectacle, neither of which Morbius can brag about; or in the case of something like Sony's Venom movies, fans are getting something they won't get elsewhere. Morbius isn't doing anything you haven't already seen executed better."