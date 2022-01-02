Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Used Cut Footage From Attack of the Clones

Star Wars returned to Disney+ on Wednesday with The Book of Boba Fett‘s debut. The new series follows Boba Fett’s return to Tatooine after The Mandalorian‘s second season. It also reveals what happened to him after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The first episode also includes a flashback to The Battle of Geonosis. That battle was the first conflict in the Clone Wars. As seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Jedi Master Mace Windu slew bounty hunter Jango Fett during the fight, decapitating him. Jango was the template for the Republic’s clone army and “father” of “Alpha” clone Boba Fett.

Following the battle, Boba Fett searched for and discovered Jango’s helmet. One scene showed Boba holding it to his head in mourning. The flashback in The Book of Boba Fett expands on this moment. It includes more footage of young Boba Fett on Geonosis. There’s also an additional over-the-shoulder shot of Jango’s helmet.

Daniel Logan, who played Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones, confirmed that the over-the-shoulder shot is brand new. He filmed the other footage during Attack of the Clones‘ original production. Those shots didn’t make it into the film.

“That particular over the shoulder shot is new,” Logan tweeted when asked about the new footage. “The rest of young #BobaFett is from the 2000 shoot in Australia.”

The @CineCaptures Twitter account put together a comparison video showing how the original moment compares to The Book of Boba Fett‘s recreation. You can take a look above.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Together, they claim the throne left vacant after Jabba the Hutt’s death in Return of the Jedi. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers. John Bartnicki produces, and John Hampian co-produces.

According to the show’s synopsis, The Book of Boba Fett “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

