Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Weighs in on Those Flashbacks to Attack of the Clones

With much of Boba Fett’s history being unknown since his seeming death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a series of flashbacks, including one to the death of his father Jango Fett on Geonosis. While, at first glance, the footage of this flashback appeared to be footage that appeared in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, eagle-eyed fans noticed that some shots were slightly different or hadn’t been previously seen, with young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan confirming that, while it was him in these flashbacks, they were alternate angles from what appeared in that film. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

When a fan asked Logan about a new shot seemingly featuring him looking at his father’s helmet, Logan confirmed, “That particular over-the-shoulder shot is new. The rest of young [Boba Fett] is from the 2000 shoot in Australia.”

https://twitter.com/Daniel_Logan/status/1476395133683712000

With it being nearly 20 years since the release of Attack of the Clones and with Disney having purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 to find ways to push the franchise forward, seeing this glimpse of the prequel film and the original introduction of Boba Fett surely evoked nostalgic memories in fans.

This wasn’t the only major flashback in the series premiere, as audiences finally witnessed how Boba Fett managed to survive the Sarlacc after falling into the Great Pit of Carkoon on Tatooine. Fans first learned that the bounty hunter survived in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, but it wasn’t until later in the season that we saw him reclaim his iconic armor. The season finale then saw the tease of Fett returning to Jabba’s Palace to take the throne of the former gangster, with Fennec Shand at his side.

While the specific details of how Fett survived the Sarlacc weren’t entirely necessary to enjoy his role in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett used these flashbacks to highlight his tenacity and resiliency, with upcoming episodes sure to shed even more insight into what has made the figure so legendary in the galaxy far, far away.

