Star Wars: How The Bad Batch's Omega Origin Reveal Changes Franchise Canon

Star Wars got a major shake-up this week, thanks to the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The series has followed the elite Clone Force 99 as they try to survive Order 66 and the onset of the Galactic Empire under Palpatine's rule - all while trying to protect their young ward, Omega, from an onslaught of ruthless bounty hunters. In The Bad Batch Episode 9, "Bounty Lost", we find out that Omega's origin story makes this series more than just a re-tread of the Original Trilogy era from a new perspective (clone troopers). The Bad Batch has changed the Star Wars canon in a significant way that could have major ramifications for the future.

Warning: Star Wars: The Bad Batch SPOILERS Follow!

All along, The Bad Batch has done a sly job of coyly keeping the question of Omega's origin and importance on the back-burner. "Bounty Lost" makes it clear that showrunners Dave Filoni and Jennifer Corbett were hiding a major ace up their collective sleeve: Omega is revealed to be the daughter of Jango Fett.

More specifically, Omega is a second, unaltered clone of Jango Fett, grown naturally and endowed with some enhanced abilities. Omega is, therefore, the counterpart to "Alpha," the male unaltered clone that Jango raised and named "Boba Fett." In other words: Star Wars' iconic bounty hunter now has a little sister - one of all of their "father's" impressive skills as a Mandalorian warrior, as well as enhancements that could make her even more formidable than Boba.

Now major theories about Omega's fate and future in Star Wars are popping up all over fan threads. It's hard to envision The Bad Batch killing the young girl off - seems too morose for a Star Wars animated series. Assuming Omega survives this Bad Batch series, she'll be too pivotal of a character for fans to just forget about, The question is: where would she appear next?

Omega's connection to Jango and Boba Fett is just the latest of several big canon changes regarding the legendary bounty hunter and his "son" in recent years. It all seems to be an expansion of the mythos surrounding Boba Fett - which has admittedly been necessary. The Mandalorian officially brought Boba Fett back from his "death" in Return of the Jedi, and set him up for his own spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. That series could easily explore both Boba's past and present following the fall of the Empire, and having Omega be part of that story (either as a grown woman or flashbacks to their meeting in the past), would be interesting.

There's plenty of evidence already on the table that The Book of Boba Fett could be tied to Omega. The Boba Fett series will see the bounty hunter allied with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who serves Boba after he saved her life. The Bad Batch has also revealed that it was Fennec who was hired to protect Omega from the Empire and the cloners who want to destroy her; Fennec having close ties two both of Jango Fett's kids seems too convenient to be a coincidence.

In the end, the real key to how Omega's origin as Jango Fett's daughter affects Star Wars canon depends on how she is shaped by her experience with Clone Force 99. If Omega becomes a mercenary like her surrogates dads, the galaxy will definitely have something to worry about - and so will Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams new episodes Fridays on Disney+.