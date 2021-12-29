Star Wars: Celebrate the Premiere of The Book of Boba Fett With Exclusive Toynk Toys Pin

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian concluded with a scene featuring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand infiltrating Jabba’s Palace to claim the former gangster’s throne, with this tease being our only glimpse of the character’s future for the past year. Now that Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has landed on Disney+, Toynk Toys is honoring not only the new series but also this iconic moment of the bounty hunter with an exclusive pin featuring the memorable image. Additionally, customers who spend more than $50 will get a pin for free while supplies last. Head to Toynk Toys to grab a pin and check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

Per press release, “Toynk.com announces the arrival of the two new Toynk Exclusive Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett™Limited Edition Enamel Pins. These officially licensed pins are inspired by the new series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett™coming to the Disney+ streaming service on December 29th.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Limited Edition Premiere Pin

Toynk Premiere Pins feature limited-edition high-quality enamel pins from top fandoms including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. In celebration of new films and television releases Toynk Premiere Pins are officially licensed and perfect for the pin collector in your life. On the sands of Tatooine, bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld to fight for Jabba the Hutt’s old territory. Having survived through The Clone Wars, being swallowed by a Sarlacc, and countless other deadly run-ins, Boba Fett has earned himself a reputation as one of the most feared outlaws in the galaxy.

Commemorate the legendary bounty hunter’s return with this Limited Edition Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere Pin. The icon is depicted here taking the throne of Jabba’s Palace, where his galactic adventures are set to continue on the hit Disney+ series. The impressive design features the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett seated in the usurped throne after taking Jabba’s Palace, as seen in the end credits of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Complete with the iconic Mythosaur sigils in the background. The phrase “Legendary Bounty Hunter” is inscribed below the iconic scene.

This collectible Star Wars pin features a base metal design with highly detailed soft enamel inlay. Perfect for display or trade, this enamel pin comes with a secure backing for accessorizing and display. It comes on a branded hanger card packaging and retails for $13.99. This is the ninth release in the Premiere Pin series. It is a limited edition of just 2,000 pieces.

FREE Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Chrome Helmet Enamel Pin

Celebrate the epic return of the fan-favorite bounty hunter with this collectible enamel pin featuring Boba Fett’s iconic Mandalorian helmet! A must-have for any Star Wars fan. This officially licensed collectible is FREE with any $50 purchase on Toynk.com, while supplies last.

The exquisite Boba Fett helmet enamel pin screams excellent workmanship with its polished, smooth surface — just like it was forged by a true Mandalorian Armorer. Hang it on your backpack, wall, or car to show your love to this fandom. Comes on an officially licensed The Book of Boba Fett backer card. This exclusive collector’s pin is a limited edition of 2,000 pieces and has a retail value of $13.99.

Head to Toynk Toys to grab a pin and check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

Will you be adding the pin to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!