Star Wars: Disney+ Unveils New Avatars for The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars fans have a lot to celebrate today, thanks to the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett landing on Disney+ today, and the streaming service is continuing that excitement by offering users avatars to show off their love of the all-new adventure. Currently, subscribers can choose between either a Boba Fett or Fennec Shand avatar to add to their profiles, though with the streaming service previously unveiling a number of avatars in honor of The Mandalorian, we can’t rule out seeing more avatars appear weeks from now honoring new figures in the narrative. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

This is only one of the ways in which Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating the series finally being unveiled. Other ways include debuting the series’ full opening theme from Ludwig Göransson online, as well as debuting an all-new featurette that highlights star Morrison’s return to the franchise to play the iconic bounty hunter.

The new featurette is described, “Join filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and star Temuera Morrison, as they take a look at the Boba Fett character and what Morrison brings to the role of the mysterious bounty hunter in the new featurette, ‘Being Boba Fett.’ Boba Fett’s return is the subject of the original series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting today.”

Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett when they land on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Will you be switching out your avatar in honor of the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!