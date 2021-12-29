Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Full Theme Released Online

Part of what Star Wars fans love about The Mandalorian is how composer Ludwig Göransson remixed and reimagined what the sonic landscape of the galaxy far, far away should be, honoring what came before it while paving a new path forward. Göransson returned to the franchise to compose the theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which once again captures the magic of the adventure while also highlighting the diversity of the intergalactic storyline. You can now listen to the full theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett below and check out new episodes when they land on Disney+ every Wednesday.

While Göransson provided the show with its main theme, the composer took to Instagram to confirm that musician Joseph Shirley served as the composer for the series itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m very excited to share my Main Title Theme for The Book of Boba Fett,” Göransson shared on Instagram. “It’s always a pleasure working with [Jon Favreau], [Robert Rodriguez], and [Dave Filoni] at [Lucasfilm]. Finally, thank you to my dear friend [Joseph Shirley] for composing the incredible score to this exhilarating series, premiering today on [Disney+].”

Over on Shirley’s Instagram, he shared, “So incredibly excited to have written music for this amazing series. Thank you to [Ludwig Göransson] for your insistent collaborative spirit and friendship. It was a trip of a lifetime to work alongside Jon, Robert, and Dave, who really outdid themselves with this new Star Wars journey. Streaming NOW!!”

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett when they land on Disney+ every Wednesday.

What do you think of the theme? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!