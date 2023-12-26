Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star on Season 2: "No Word Yet"

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett was billed as a limited series ahead of its debut on Disney+ back in 2021, though the inherent potential of a series focusing on the beloved bounty hunter has left audiences wondering if we could get more of the project, and even star Temuera Morrison admits he still hasn't heard updates about such an opportunity. Even if we don't officially get another season of adventures focusing on the iconic character, we likely haven't seen the last of Boba Fett in live-action, as a movie from Dave Filoni is in the works that will unfold during The New Republic and serve as a crossover between The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Book of Boba Fett.

"No word yet. I don't even know if there is going to be a Season 2," Morrison shared with Newshub. "I don't know what's going on. We're coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much everything costs. I really don't know. Judging by the fans I've met, they all want a Season 2 of Boba Fett, but I don't know what's going to happen."

Morrison first revived Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, continuing the journey that many fans assumed had ended back in 1983 with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Book of Boba Fett filled in the gaps of what the character had been up to since his apparent demise, while also exploring the aftermath of his run-in with Din Djarin. Despite being the titular character, one issue fans took with the series is how the project felt much more like an ensemble experience, due to appearances by Ahsoka Tano, Din Djarin, and even Luke Skywalker.

Reactions to the series were a bit mixed, even with the built-in appeal of Boba Fett, with Rotten Tomatoes calculating 66% positive reviews from critics and only 53% positive among audiences. Fans would understandably be cautiously optimistic about getting another season, as it could serve as a more fulfilling experience for those hoping to see a figure more reminiscent of the ruthless bounty hunter seen in the original trilogy, though if a Season 2 is more in the spirit of the first episodes, it could distance the character even further from what audiences might expect to see.

